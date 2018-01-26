Portland man admits to shooting domestic partner, says it was out of fear

Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — A man charged with murdering a woman with whom he shared three children says he shot her when she turned toward him with a knife during an argument.

Forty-year-old Anthony Leng of Portland was in court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. A detective says Leng told police he fired the shots that killed 36-year-old Sokha Khuon out of fear.

Police believe Leng fired the gun as many as 10 times and kept shooting when Khuon was on the floor. Khuon was found dead in her home on Jan. 7.

The Portland Press Herald reports Detective Lisa Sweatt cited a state medical examiner’s office report that says Khuon was shot at least five times and found slumped against a kitchen cabinet when police arrived at the home.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.