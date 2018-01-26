Maine man sentenced for beating his father who later died

RICHMOND, Maine — A 55-year-old man charged in February 2017 with manslaughter after beating his father has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and been sentenced to one year in prison.

Kurt Linton of Richmond was arrested that month after police say he attacked his father outside the home where he lived with his parents.

His father, Malcolm Linton, 76, died nearly two weeks later.

Police said at the time that Malcolm Linton’s wife heard her husband and son arguing outside, and that when she went to check on them a short time later, she saw her husband lying on the ground.

According to the Richmond police officer who responded to the call, “Malcolm Linton had blood on his forehead, blood in his left ear, severe bruising on his forehead and down the left side of his face,” and “his left eye was almost swollen shut.”

Kurt Linton, then 54, left the scene, but was later found and arrested for domestic violence assault. Police said Linton admitted to them that he punched his father.

As part of the plea agreement accepted earlier this week, a Class A felony manslaughter charge and a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop, remain or provide information were dismissed, according to court records.

For the Class B felony crime of aggravated assault, Linton was sentenced to three years of probation following his release.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.