On Deck, a sports calendar

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $30 before Feb. 1, $45 after that date. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

HOULTON — Houlton High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 28, 2018; Houlton head coach Jim Castner will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy; sessions available for players in grades 1-12, limited to seven players per coach; sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning; space is limited, registration is underway; visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

PRESQUE ISLE — On February 26, 2018 the Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires will begin its annual clinic for prospective umpires at Northern Maine Community College in the Edmond’s Conference Center in Presque Isle at 5:30 p.m. Successful candidates who pass the written exam after week five will then attend two classes of umpiring mechanics and begin umpiring sub-varsity games this spring. The cost of the clinic is $45 and includes rulebook, casebook, printed materials and exam. For more information contact board clinician Bill Casavant at 207-551- 5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com

GORHAM — University of Southern Maine Huskies baseball team and coaching staff, led by veteran head coach Ed Flaherty, will be hosting the Huskies’ 28th annual Winter Clinics 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 25, and March 4,at Costello Sports Complex Field House on the Gorham Campus of the University of Southern Maine. Geared toward players in grades 3-12. Topics will include skill development, work ethic, academics and social development. Players should wear appropriate attire, including sneakers, and bring their own playing equipment. The fee for the Annual Winter Clinics is $60 for one day, or $100 for both dates. For information on the clinic contact coach Flaherty at 207780-5474. On-line registration form for the clinics can be found by clicking http://usm.maine.edu/athletic-camps-clinics/athletic-clinic-schedule.

ORONO —Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association will present an umpire training clinic,open to anyone interested in becoming an umpire, new umpires and experienced umpires at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the University of Maine Mahaney baseball clubhouse, starting upstairs in the UMaine lounge. There is no cost. UMaine coach Nick Derba will be present along with umpire instructors. Those interested may contact Troy Lare for information at thirdwatchhockey@aol.com or visit www.easternmaineumpires.org.

BREWER — Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association will conduct new umpire classes at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, Brewer Community School Library. These classes will run every Thursday for six weeks. We umpire middle school and high school baseball games in the Penobscot and Hancock county areas. Games typically start at 4 p.m. and will be assigned close to your work or home. The fee for the course is $25 and includes instruction manuals and rules book. For information, visit www.easternmaineumpires.org or email steve@herrickandsalsbury.com

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Credit Union basketball tournament. Grades 8 and under, boys: March 17-18; girls: March 24-25, $130 per team, three-game minimum; board-certified officials, team trophies, Hotshot Competition; contact Michael Boes at 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org

CALAIS — 29th annual Calais Recreation International Basketball Classics, 5 p.m. March 10 and 11 for seventh and eighth grade girls tournament; March 17 and 18 for fifth and sixth grade boys and girls tournament; and March 24 and 25 for seventh and eighth grade boys tournament, at Calais High School. Each of the three weekends limited to the first eight teams to register and pay the tournament fee of $160. Call or email Craig Morrison at 207-454-2761, or calaisrec@calaismaine.org with questions.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its summer dates. Ages 9-15, boys: June 25-29; girls: July 9-13, at Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. Camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com, on Facebook at Aroostook Basketball Camp.

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more information, contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

MOTORSPORTS

HERMON — Eastern Maine Community College will host the fourth annual Dysart’s Snocross, 9 a.m.-dusk, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27-28, at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Proceeds from the event help support the students of EMCC. Tickets for the event can be purchased in person at the gate or online at www.emcc.edu/sno-x. Day passes are $10, weekend passes are $15, and VIP weekend passes are $20. No admission for children under 7. A race fan appreciation party will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, atDysart’s on Broadway Flatbed Pub.

PICKLEBALL

BREWER — All levels of pickleball play are underway at the Brewer Auditorium located on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Feb. 27.

AUGUSTA — A-COPI Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at A-COPI Tennis & Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road, Augusta; warmups start at 8:15 a.m., tournament begins at 9 a.m. for men’s doubles or women’s doubles (depending on which has the most entrants), noon warmups, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. start for other doubles division; $20 per person at the door; divisions for beginners, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0; entry deadline Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at noon; awards to top two places in each division; sign up at USAPA Pickleball website at https://www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/bracket_list.php?tname=winterblastParticipants will be notified by email on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with the order of play; those without email should contact A-COPI directly at207-213-6286

Road racing

WESTBROOK — Robert Burns 10K, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:30 a.m., $25 fee, begins and ends at Westbrook Community Center. The race celebrates Robert Burns the national poet hero of Scotland. Proceeds benefit Westbrooks alternative education program. For more info or to register, visit www.robertburns10k.com

TOBOGGAN

CAMDEN — The 28th annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships will be held Feb. 9-11 at the Camden Snow Bowl, up to 425 teams will race traditional wood toboggans down the country’s only remaining gravity-powered wooden toboggan chute, originally built in 1936, which is 440 feet long and ends with a slide across frozen Hosmer Pond. Toboggan Nationals is the signature event of the 9-day Winterfest festival with ice sculpting, the CamJam ski and snowboard exhibition, music concert at the Camden Opera House and more. Toboggan team registration is underway, and space is limited. For more information on rules, toboggan regulations, parking information and registration forms, visit http://www.camdensnowbowl.com/toboggan.