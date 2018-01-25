Consistency key as Maine Maritime senior tops 1,000 career points

Tony Llerena Photography | BDN Tony Llerena Photography | BDN

Brendan Newcomb didn’t let being cut from his middle-school basketball team get him down.

Instead he used it as motivation, setting the stage for not only an all-conference caliber career at Brewer High School but more recently a noteworthy accomplishment as a senior at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound guard from Holden scored his 1,000th career point last Friday during the Mariners’ 75-60 North Atlantic Conference victory at Lyndon State in Vermont.

Newcomb scored a game-high 19 points in that game to become only the 12th MMA men’s basketball player to achieve the milestone. He also contributed five steals, three rebounds and an assist to the victory.

The international business and logistics major has been a model of consistency during his four years with the Mariners. Newcomb has started 82 of the 90 games he’s played in since arriving on campus, averaging more than 30 minutes per game in each of his four seasons.

The two-year captain is averaging 33.4 minutes of playing time this winter along with 9.1 points and 2.5 assists per outing for the Mariners. MMA (2-15 overall, 1-9 NAC) faces home games against Vermont rivals Green Mountain College on Friday night and Castleton University on Saturday afternoon.

“Brendan’s milestone of 1,000 points is a great accomplishment for a great person,” said first-year MMA men’s basketball head coach Dan McNeely. “Brendan has been a tremendously hard worker in his four years at Maine Maritime Academy both on and off the basketball court, and I am so happy that his work has paid off with this achievement.

“Brendan is a great example of what a team captain should look like, and we are very grateful that he is in our basketball program.”