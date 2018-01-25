Bears to battle Minutemen in weekend Hockey East Series

MAINE vs. UMASS

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7 p.m., Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass.

Records: UMaine 12-9-4 (6-6-3 Hockey East); UMass 11-12-1 (5-8-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 54-21-9, UMaine 3-1 on Jan. 16

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 13 assists), C Chase Pearson (4 & 17), RW Eduards Tralmaks (8 & 11), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 7), D Patrick Holway (6 & 10), D Brady Keeper (6 & 8), G Jeremy Swayman (9-5-3, 2.53 goals-against average, .926 save percentage); UMass — LW Oliver Chau (8 & 11), RW Mitchell Chaffee (9 & 7), LW John Leonard (6 & 10), D Mario Ferraro (3 & 11), D Cale Makar (3 & 10), LW Niko Lufo (6 & 5), G Matt Murray (4-8-1, 3.09, .899)

Game notes: Swayman virtually stole a win from the Minutemen last week with a sparkling 34-save performance. UMass outshot UMaine 35-20. UMaine is going to have to play much better, especially on the 10-foot wider ice sheet at the Mullins Center. UMass has the nation’s top-scoring freshman class (41 goals, 65 assists). UMass lost to Boston College 2-1 on Tuesday after splitting a weekend series vs. nationally ranked Northeastern. First-round draft pick Makar (Colorado) didn’t play vs. BC. Defense partner and fellow freshman Ferraro was a second-rounder (San Jose). UMaine’s 19 second-period goals on the road and 34 overall second-period goals are third and fifth-best in the country, respectively. UMaine’s defense corps is averaging .72 goals per game, tied for eighth in the nation. Freshman goalie Murray has started the last three games after Ryan Wischow played vs. UMaine. Murray has allowed just seven goals in those games, two vs. high-scoring Northeastern and one vs. BC. He shut out NU last Friday 3-0.