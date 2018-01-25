LePage has yet to take stand on Gulf of Maine drilling, energy adviser says

Mark J. Terrill | AP | BDN Mark J. Terrill | AP | BDN

Three weeks after President Donald Trump announced that his administration would expand drilling in U.S. coastal waters, Gov. Paul LePage is still reviewing the proposal to determine whether it would be good for Maine.

Steven McGrath, who leads LePage’s energy office, said Thursday that the Republican governor does not have a timeline for his decision.

“It’s 380 pages,” said McGrath. “It’s not going to be a quick review. … Anyone who’s for or against this at this point without having gone through that proposal, I just don’t know how they got there.”

[Maine’s congressional delegation unites against drilling off New England coast]

To date, LePage hasn’t said much about the proposal, which has triggered active opposition from all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation. LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said earlier this month that the governor favors exploring new drilling areas but believes in a “balanced approach that places a priority on protecting our environment and traditional industries but that does not close the door on jobs and lower energy costs for Maine people.”

She said he expects significant regions will be excluded from the final plan but didn’t say whether he wants the Gulf of Maine excluded.

McGrath said national reports that LePage supports drilling near Maine are premature. Governors in other coastal states are nearly unanimous in their opposition, including governors and the congressional delegation from all of the coastal New England states.

McGrath’s announcement comes amid a very busy time for the governor on energy issues. Colder-than-usual weather required LePage to issue executive orders to ensure heating oil and propane companies can relax delivery rules to meet the demand and on Wednesday, LePage issued an executive order that blocks most new wind power applications until an advisory commission can study the issue.

[LePage moves to block most new Maine wind energy permits]

Meanwhile, Maine has a significant interest in a decision expected to be announced Thursday in Massachusetts about what direction that state will move toward a massive renewable energy contract. There are a total of 46 proposals in the running, including at least 14 that would route an energy transmission line through Maine or tap the state’s wind farms.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced that he granted Florida an exemption to the drilling proposal but reports in recent days indicate that Trump wasn’t behind that decision and is angry with Zinke.

In Maine, a public hearing on the issue was scheduled for Monday in Augusta but postponed because of the federal government shutdown. The meeting has not yet been rescheduled.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.