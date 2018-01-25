Maine town adds earthquake measuring tool amid series of temblors

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

Researchers from the Weston Observatory at Boston College were at the Dresden town office Wednesday to install a temporary seismic station to measure earthquakes.

The team contacted town officials following a 2.6 magnitude earthquake at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 17 that was centered in Dresden, according to the town’s administrative assistant, Michael Henderson.

“They noticed the earthquake that hit last week,” as well as several others that have hit in the area, and asked if they could install “a really small setup,” Henderson said.

According to the New England Seismic Network, Richmond was the epicenter of three earthquakes within just more than an hour that night: one at 11:47 p.m. on Jan. 17 eight kilometers north-northeast of Richmond; another at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 7 kilometers north of Richmond; and the third at 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 18, 5 kilometers north-northwest of Richmond.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook the area just north of Harrison in northern Cumberland County, according to the Maine Geological Survey.

Still another reportedly 1.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Freedom, New Hampshire, early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Henderson said the station would be in Dresden’s town office basement for at least two weeks, but added that researchers did not indicate any particular concern about future earthquakes in the area.

“They’d like to keep it for several months, if the selectmen are open to it,” he said.

John Cipar, who heads the team for the Weston Observatory, did not immediately respond to a phone message on Thursday.

