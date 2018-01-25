Baby delivered after fatal Skowhegan rollover dies in hospital

Courtesy of Jessica Wellman | BDN Courtesy of Jessica Wellman | BDN

A baby boy delivered by an emergency cesarean section after Monday’s fatal Skowhegan crash has died, according to Skowhegan police.

Police Chief David Bucknam said he learned this morning that Gage Weeks had died at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He could not say what time Weeks died.

Doctors delivered Gage during at emergency cesarean section at Redington-Fairview Hospital Monday night after his mother, 28-year-old Desiree Strout, of Canaan, was killed in a car crash on Route 2 that morning. She was on her way to the hospital to have her labor induced when she hit black ice and her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer rolled over onto a frozen lake.

Strout died in an ambulance on the way to Redington-Fairview Hospital, where Gage was delivered and then transported to EMMC, Bucknam said.

He remained there in critical condition until he died, he said.

His father, Harry Weeks, and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter were also injured in the crash. The 8-year-old was briefly hospitalized Monday night. Harry Weeks is still hospitalized in Bangor with serious injuries he is expected to recover from, according to Bucknam and a family member.

Gage was Weeks’ and Strout’s third child. Their two daughters — 8 and 2 1/2— are staying with family, Bucknam said.