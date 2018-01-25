2017 was a record-breaking year for the Bangor airport

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Bangor International Airport in 2017 served a historic half-million customers, city officials said.

Last year, 546,264 customers flew in and out of the airport, said Airport Director Tony Caruso. That milestone marked three consecutive record-setting years, he said. In 2015, the airport saw 477,244 customers, and in 2016, 493,540 people flew through it.

“We’re certainly happy with this recent growth, and I think going into 2018, we at least expect to stay at that 500,000 mark,” Caruso said.

The steady surge of passengers is a trend for airports the size of Bangor’s across the country, Caruso said, especially as prices continue to level with nearby competitors, like Portland International Jetport. A study completed by Bangor airport officials last year showed average ticket prices in Bangor are now $12 more than a ticket for an airline flying out of Portland, which Caruso attributed to the increased number of flights.

“Our fares are much more comparable than they were five years ago,” he said.

The airport offered 12 percent more airline seats last year, and even more flights will be added this year, Caruso said. In June, American Airlines will offer three more regular flights to Chicago, New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina. Delta, Allegiant and United Airlines also fly out of the airport.

