US Navy denies reports that Iranian drones buzzed destroyer built in Maine

U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trevor Walsh | BDN U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trevor Walsh | BDN

The U.S. Navy is denying reports that the Bath Iron Works-built USS Higgins was chased away from the Gulf of Oman by Iranian drones.

As reported by USNI News, U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. William Urban said, “One U.S. warship operating in the Gulf of Oman received a transmission from Iranian maritime forces announcing an Iranian exercise. The U.S. warship continued to execute its mission and did not alter operations as a result of the radio transmission.”

But Iranian state-controlled media reported Monday that Iranian drones chased away two U.S. warships that were too close to exercises near the Makran coast, USNI reported.

A U.S. defense official reportedly told USNI News that the ship involved was the USS Higgins.

In January 2017, the BIW-built USS Mahan fired warning shots at Iranian ships near the Strait of Hormuz after they approached the U.S. vessel and refused to slow down.

Twice in August, Iranian drones approached the USS Nimitz in international waters, USNI reported.

