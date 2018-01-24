Authorities don’t know what caused fire that killed Surry woman

Fire investigators were unable to determine what started the Surry house fire that killed a 66-year-old woman on Sunday, authorities said.

Cathy Pinkham’s body’s was discovered in the rubble of the burned mobile home on Morgan Bay Road after firefighters spent five hours overnight putting out the blaze, according to Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office identified Pinkham’s body on Wednesday, and determined she was killed in the fire, he said.

A neighbor called 911 Sunday night after spotting the fire. When local firefighters arrived at 11 p.m., half of the mobile home was engulfed in flames, said Sgt. Scott Richardson of the state Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters worked until 4:15 a.m. to knock down the fire, which destroyed the home, causing such extensive damage that Fire Marshal investigators were unable to determine what caused it, McCausland said. Pinkham’s body was found in the living room.

