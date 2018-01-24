Woman, 70, jumps from second story to escape fire set by boyfriend

The State Fire Marshal’s Office charged a Corinth man with arson and attempted murder after his house was destroyed by fire early Wednesday.

Fred Roberts, 65, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Fire investigators say he poured gasoline inside his house and lit the fire, while his longtime female companion was upstairs.

Barbara King, 70, told investigators that she had just woken up when saw the flash of fire, but was unable to get down the stairs because of the flames. She escaped the burning house by jumping out a second-story window.

King suffered serious injuries in the fall and is being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The fire destroyed the house, located at 788 Hudson Road. The blaze was reported at 6 a.m., and Roberts was seen walking nearby when firefighters arrived, authorities said. Five investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office also responded.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.