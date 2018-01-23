UMaine men’s basketball team hosts New Hampshire; women’s squad faces Wildcats on the road

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site:​ Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records​: UMaine 4-17 overall (1-5 America East), UNH 8-12 (4-2)

Series, last meeting:​ UMaine leads 118-73; UNH 64-51 on 2/15/17

Key players: UMaine — ​5-11 G Aaron Calixte (16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (8.0 ppg, 4.4 rebounds), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); UNH —​ 6-7 F Tanner Leissner (19.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg), 6-9 F Iba Camara (9.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg), 6-7 F Jacoby Armstrong (17.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-1 G John Ogwuche (6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine, which was idle last weekend, returns to action against a New Hampshire team that not only has a six-game winning streak against the Black Bears but is off to a solid 4-2 start in America East play with four wins in its last five games. Leissner ranks second among conference scorers and third in rebounding while Camara is America East’s top rebounder and ranks 11th nationally in NCAA Division I. UMaine’s undersized lineup will be challenged by a UNH team that leads America East with 40.3 rebounds per game. The Black Bears’ offense, which averages a league-low 66.4 points per game, will face a UNH defense that yields a conference-low 65.3 points per outing, though the Wildcats’ offense is second-worst in America East at 69.9 ppg. Calixte continues to climb the offensive rankings within the conference, leading America East in free-throw percentage (.875) and standing fifth in scoring. The Black Bears, who have lost four straight and nine of their last 10 games, return to the road for their next game at Maryland Baltimore County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Lundholm Gymnasium, Durham, N.H.

Records: UMaine 11-8 (4-2 America East); UNH 14-5 (5-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 52-35, UMaine 61-52 on 3/5/17

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.7 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6-7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.9 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.9 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg); UNH — 6-2 C Karlie Pogue (14.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 5-10 F Olivia Healy (12.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 spg), 6-2 F Kat Fogarty (11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-6 G Brittni Lai (10.5 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-9 G Aliza Simpson (4-7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)

Game notes: The Wildcats seek some payback after No. 4 UMaine upset the regular-season champs in the AE semifinals last season. All five UNH starters are seniors as is Booth, who leads them in minutes off the bench. UNH, the preseason favorite, is 7-0 at home. Pogue was the league Player of the Year last season. UMaine is 10-1 when holding the opponents under 60 points. Millan has scored in double digits in UMaine’s last 18 games. UNH has won three in a row including a come-from-behind 52-49 win at Vermont in which it trailed by eight in the fourth quarter.