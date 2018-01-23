Bethel’s Murphy secures U.S. Olympic moguls berth

Bethel native Troy Murphy was named Monday as part of the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Ski Team that will compete in the Winter Olympics next month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 25-year-old Murphy, a graduate of Gould Academy, was one of four skiers named to compete in men’s moguls along with Casey Andringa of Boulder, Colorado, Emerson Smith of Dover, Vermont, and returning Olympian Bradley Wilson of Butte, Montana.

“It’s official, I’m going to the Olympics!” Murphy said in a Facebook post Monday evening from PyeongChang. “Endless gratitude to everyone who helped get me here!”

Murphy currently is ranked 12th overall and second among Americans (behind Wilson) in the International Skiing Federation World Cup mogul standings through Jan. 21.

He is coming off 14th-place finishes in each of his last two events, at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada, on Sunday and at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 10.

The men’s and women’s moguls teams were selected based on results from seven Olympic qualification events during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“This is one of the strongest freestyle teams we’ve seen in recent Olympic years,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard freestyle program director Todd Schirman said in a news release. “Every single one of these athletes have podium potential and have demonstrated that leading up to this season and throughout our qualification process. We are extremely proud of this team and look forward to seeing what they can do in PyeongChang.”

The selections will be confirmed by the United States Olympic Committee when it formally names Team USA on Friday.

The moguls team will open its Olympic competition with qualifying and medal events Feb. 9, 11 and 12.

“Our Olympic moguls team has a great blend of experience and youth. For many athletes, this will be their first time competing at the Games,” head moguls coach Matt Gnoza said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with what we have in the way of a team. This is a very solid group of athletes that are strong, prepared and focused and has a ton of potential to execute in PyeongChang.

A product of Gould Academy’s competition programs, Murphy broke onto the World Cup moguls scene in 2014 with nine starts and two fifth-place finishes, an effort that earned him recognition as FIS Rookie of the Year.

He followed that up with four top-10 World Cup finishes in 2015, including a career-best fourth-place finish in Val Saint-Come, Quebec, Canada, as well as a national moguls championship.

Murphy battled through multiple injuries in 2016 but still posted two top-10 World Cup finishes.

Murphy rose to sixth in the world rankings last year after scoring six-top-10 World Cup performances — including a fifth at a competition at PyeongChang, South Korea.

Murphy will join biathletes Russell Currier of Stockholm and Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth as Mainers on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Emily Sweeney, a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic luge team, was born in Portland and spent her early years in Falmouth before the family moved to Suffield, Connecticut, in 2003.

Follow ​ BDN Maine Sports on Facebook​ for the latest in Maine high

school and college sports.