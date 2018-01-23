Freezing rain slicks roads, forces dozens of schools to close Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Much of southern Maine awoke to freezing rain Tuesday that was predicted to change to rain by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Dozens of schools and districts closed or issued late openings because the roads were slick with ice. Bangor schools had a 1 hour delay. A complete list of cancellations is available on the BDN’s website.

Temperatures are set to rise above freezing in the afternoon, changing the freezing precipitation that started falling before sunrise in the south to rain, according to the weather service. In Bangor, were the high is predicted to reach 45 degrees, the rain was forecast to start around 1 p.m., according to Tim Duda, a forecaster with the weather service in Caribou.

The change will occur later in the day as the precipitation moves north, where in far northern areas, it was still snowing Tuesday morning.

In northern Aroostook County, flurries were predicted to keep falling until the early evening, before the precipitation changed to sleet and then rain, Duda said. There, a steady Tuesday snowfall could dump up 9 to 12 inches along the Canadian border by the time the changeover occurs, according to the weather service.

Snow across eastern Maine as of 5 am with a brief break expected across #Downeast. Still expecting 9-12 inches of snow across the north through tonight with a wintry mix around the Bangor area this morning. #mewx pic.twitter.com/3uWPlaodEy — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 23, 2018

Along the immediate Down East coastline and the midcoast, where at 8 a.m. temperatures hovered around or above freezing, it was already raining at sunrise, Duda said.

Tuesday’s icy drizzle follows a light snowfall that fell throughout the day Monday and coated the entire state with an thin, uneven layer of snow.

Bangor saw about 2 inches, where coastal areas received lesser amounts, forecasters said. Portland saw less than a half an inch, said Tom Hawley, a forecaster with the weather service in Gray. Interior areas around Lewiston and Farmington saw closer to 1 and 2 inches, respectively, he said.

Caribou recorded 4 inches of accumulation yesterday, but as the snow keeps falling Tuesday, that area could get up to a foot of snow, according to the weather service.

