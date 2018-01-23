More than 35,000 CMP customers lose power in storm

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

More than 35,000 customers of Central Maine Power lost electricity Tuesday as a storm brought ice, wind and mixed precipitation throughout the state.

Cumberland and Oxford counties each had more than 8,000 CMP customers in the dark Tuesday evening, while more than 5,000 lacked power in Androscoggin County and more than 3,000 in York County.

Emera Maine, the second-largest electric utility in the state, had nearly 1,000 customers without power Tuesday night, three-quarters of them in the Brownville area.

The storm started out as snow and mixed wintry precipitation late Monday and changed over to rain along much of the eastern coast and some inland eastern areas, including Bangor, Lincoln and Danforth. Temperatures in southern, central and western Maine stayed at or below the freezing mark, resulting in freezing rain that accumulated on trees on power lines.

A winter weather advisory that had been in effect for most of the state expired Tuesday evening, but a winter storm warning was expected to remain in effect for far northern Maine until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A flood watch for eastern Maine, from southern Piscataquis County to the coast and east to the Canadian border, was expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.