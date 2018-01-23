Woman who died in crash on her way to give birth has been identified

The 27-year-old woman who died on her way to give birth in a Skowhegan roll-over Monday has been identified, according to WGME.

Desiree Strout, who was 9 months pregnant, was driving to Redington-Fairview General Hospital with her husband and 8-year-old daughter to be medically induced to give birth when her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer hit black ice, slid into a snowbank and rolled over into a frozen pond, according to the report. Strout died in the crash.

Doctors at Redington-Fairview performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver Strout’s newborn son, who was then listed in critical condition Monday night at a different hospital in Bangor, according to AP and WGME. The reports did not identify how or who brought her to the hospital.

Her husband and daughter were hospitalized, according to AP. His condition is unknown, but the 8-year-old is expected to fully recover after the crash, WGME reported.

The crash, which is under investigation by police, occurred around 7 a.m. along Route 2, WGME reported.

Dana Weeks, who said he was Strout’s uncle, told WGME that Strout has two daughters.

“Now the little man’s empty handed,” he told the TV station. “Moms are golden — you ain’t gonna find that every place, you can’t. You can’t replace a mom, not in my book.”