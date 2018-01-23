Down East
January 24, 2018
Down East Latest News | Poll Questions | Jackman Town Manager | Russia Investigation | Government Shutdown
Down East

Fishermen rescued after boat sinks in Cobscook Bay

By Nick Sambides, BDN Staff

Two scallop fishermen were rescued after their boat sank Tuesday off the coast of Pembroke.

The crew of the fishing boat Alex Shea pulled the fishermen from the 39-degree waters of Cobscook Bay. The crew had seen the Born Again going down and issued a distress call at about 11:55 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The fishermen, who were hypothermic, were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel and then an ambulance in Eastport at around 12:30 p.m., the spokesman said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like