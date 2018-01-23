Fishermen rescued after boat sinks in Cobscook Bay

Two scallop fishermen were rescued after their boat sank Tuesday off the coast of Pembroke.

The crew of the fishing boat Alex Shea pulled the fishermen from the 39-degree waters of Cobscook Bay. The crew had seen the Born Again going down and issued a distress call at about 11:55 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The fishermen, who were hypothermic, were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel and then an ambulance in Eastport at around 12:30 p.m., the spokesman said.

