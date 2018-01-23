Bangor
January 24, 2018
Bangor

Bangor ethics board plans to question councilor next week

By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Gabor Degre | BDN
The City of Bangor Board of Ethics meets at the City Hall Tuesday evening. Board members, from left, include John Davis, Thomas Graham, City Solicitor Norm Heitmann, Chairman Michael Alpert, Sherry Anderson, and Daniel Degroff. Among the agenda items was to discuss Councilor Cary Weston's conduct.

The Bangor Board of Ethics wants to question City Councilor Cary Weston next week as part of its investigation into whether he violated the city’s conflict of interest rules.

The five-person board met Tuesday night to set the agenda of its first-ever investigation into a sitting city councilor, and asked the city’s lawyer to request that Weston attend the next meeting.

Board members want to question Weston over his failure to disclose the extent of a financial interest between his marketing firm, Sutherland Weston Marketing Solutions, and the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau, an organization that receives city money. They have also asked that he provide a written statement to bring to the meeting.

Board members requested that City Solicitor Norm Heitmann provide them at the next meeting with minutes from budget meetings this spring and summer, when Weston and the council deliberated and voted on allocating money to the bureau.

The board will also watch recordings of the city council meetings in question when it convenes again on Tuesday.

Board Chairman Michael Alpert urged board members on Tuesday to review the city’s code “as carefully as possible” before the next meeting.

The council is asking for an “advisory opinion” on whether Weston violated the code of ethics, Heitmann said.

The board will forward its findings to the city council, which could take action against Weston — including censure or a fine.

Comments

