Presque Isle man, 22, charged with manslaughter

A Presque Isle man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes in connection with the death of a Caribou man.

Jonathan Limary, 22, made an initial appearance in Aroostook County Superior Court in Caribou on Monday after he was indicted last week on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault stemming from the death of 44-year-old Jean Bragdon.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a written statement Tuesday that Limary was arrested over the weekend in Caribou. McCausland said the men engaged in a fight on Oct. 30 and that Bragdon died on Nov. 17 from post-surgical complications after being discharged from the hospital.

State and Caribou Police have investigated the assault since it happened and the Maine attorney general’s office presented the case to the Aroostook County grand jury last week.

Limary is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

McCausland said Tuesday that he was not sure if the men knew each other. Courts were closed Tuesday in Aroostook County because of the storm, so no further information about the case was available.

