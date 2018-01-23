The Grind House opens in former Giacomo’s location in downtown Bangor

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

The Grind House, a new coffee and sandwich shop located in the former Giacomo’s space, opened this week with a limited menu.

Owner Dave Reesman said that the Grind House is offering a small selection of sandwiches and salads this week, and will next week expand to the full menu of sandwiches, salads, gourmet hot dogs, breakfast items and grab-and-go items, alongside a full espresso bar.

“We’re just going to take it slow this week, work out some kinks, and then start offering everything as the days pass,” he said.

The menu includes classic sandwiches like a muffaletta, a reuben and a tuna melt, as well as several vegetarian options. Salads include a taco salad, caesar salad and antipasti salad. Gourmet hot dogs round out the menu, with a variety of toppings.

Reesman has redesigned the interior of the space to offer more room for both seated and standing customers. Gone are the shelves, cases and coolers stocked with an extensive selection of meats, cheese, produce, beer, wine and grocery items, which was an integral part of the former Giacomo’s. Reesman has instead gone for a more minimalist approach in both look and selection of offerings.

“We’re still going to do coffee and breakfast and lunch, but it’ll be a different concept,” said Reesman, in an interview last month just after he bought the business.

With the Grind House, the business located at 1 Central St. has now seen four different owners in a decade.

Former Giacomo’s owner Brett Settle abruptly shut his business down just before Christmas 2016, after more than seven years in business. He bought it in 2009 from original owners Steve and Milva Smith, who opened it initially in 2007.

Matt Haskell and Evelina Kacprzykowska, owners of Blaze Restaurants in Bangor and Bar Harbor, bought it from Settle in January 2017, and then started a five-months-long renovation of the building. It reopened in May.

Haskell and Kacprzykowska then sold the business to Reesman, the former manager of the Bangor location of Blaze, who closed it on Dec. 10, 2017.

The Grind House is not the only new eatery to open in downtown Bangor this week. Jersey Subs & Sweets, located next door to the Grind House, opened on Monday.

The Grind House will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 24, with hours expanding after that. Check their Facebook page for more information.

