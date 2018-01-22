Central Aroostook cheering squad captures league title as teams prep for regionals

Staff photo/Christopher Bouchard | BDN Staff photo/Christopher Bouchard | BDN

CARIBOU, Maine — The defending Class D state champion Central Aroostook Panthers proved they are also the best in Aroostook County.

At Friday’s Aroostook League championships held at Caribou High School, the Panthers scored 56.1 points to earn first place. Houlton was the runner-up with 48.8 by edging out Presque Isle, which posted 48.4.

Host Caribou was fourth with 47.3 and Fort Fairfield placed fifth with 37.9 points.

Central Aroostook also received the Spirit Award, which is voted on by participating teams.

Twelve individuals were named to the All-Aroostook Team: Jack Shafer, Keara McCrum, Lillian Mahan and Olivia Pelletier, all of Central Aroostook; Julian McKenney and Emily Everitt of Fort Fairfield; Josie Ford and Delaney Despres of Houlton; and Clara Kohlbacher, Taylor Hedrich, Kiara Lyford and Claire Mautz, all of Presque Isle.

All-stars were selected in jumps, tumbling and stunts. Individuals recognized were Shafer and Kohlbacher for both jumps and tumbling, and Lyford, Hedrich, Emma Kohlbacher, Hanna Boucher and Erica Rosten for stunts.

Hermon, Central capture PVC crowns

At the Penobscot Valley Conference championships held at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Saturday, Hermon captured the Class B title and Central of Corinth won the crown for the C-D division.

Ellsworth placed second in Class B and was followed by Old Town, 56.1; Presque Isle, 50.5; Mount Desert Island, 48.7; John Bapst, 48.6; Caribou, 43; and Foxcroft Academy, 40.6.

In the Class C-D competition, Penobscot Valley of Howland earned second-place honors and was followed by Sumner of East Sullivan 57.6; Mattanawcook Academy, 56.3; Houlton, 55.9; Bucksport, 46.9; Machias, 43.8; Bangor Christian, 42.8; Orono, 40.6; Penquis of Milo, 38.1; Lee Academy, 32.6; and Dexter, 24.9.

Teams are preparing for this Saturday’s regional championships at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and the Augusta Civic Center.

At Bangor, the Class B North competition at 9 a.m. will kick off the championship day, followed by Class D North/South at 11:30 a.m. and Class C North at 1:45 p.m.

In Augusta, the day begins with the Class C South championship at 9 a.m., followed by Class A South at 11:15 a.m., Class B South at 2:30 p.m. and Class A North at 5:15 p.m.

The top six teams from each championship advance to the state finals at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, with the Classes C and B meets beginning at 10 a.m. and the Classes D and A meets at 2 p.m.

