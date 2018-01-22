State
January 22, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | 2018 Government Shutdown | Tom Kawczynski | The Patriots
State

Surry woman dies in house fire

By Callie Ferguson

An unidentified Surry woman was found dead inside her burning home Sunday night, according to a local TV news station.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the Morgan Bay Road blaze, where they remained until 4:15 a.m., according to Bangor CBS affiliate WABI.

Inside the home, firefighters recovered a woman’s body, who investigators believe was sleeping when the fire broke out, WABI reported. She was reportedly the only one home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to WABI.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like