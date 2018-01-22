Surry woman dies in house fire

An unidentified Surry woman was found dead inside her burning home Sunday night, according to a local TV news station.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the Morgan Bay Road blaze, where they remained until 4:15 a.m., according to Bangor CBS affiliate WABI.

Inside the home, firefighters recovered a woman’s body, who investigators believe was sleeping when the fire broke out, WABI reported. She was reportedly the only one home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to WABI.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.