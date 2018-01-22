Storm to bring snow, sleet, rain across Maine

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

Fresh snow that began falling at sunrise is predicted to coat most of the state Monday, before it changes overnight into an icy, wintry mix that could slick roadways during the Tuesday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

By mid-morning Tuesday, precipitation will change to rain, which could trigger flooding caused by ice jams along rivers in the southern half of the state, where a flood watch is in effect, forecasters said.

On Monday morning, much of southern Maine awoke to flurries that were expected to fall continuously throughout the day and accumulate in larger amounts as the storm moves south to north. Bangor was slated to see about 3 inches by Tuesday morning — though much could be swept away by Tuesday rain — whereas areas closer to the Canadian border could see up to 14 inches, according to Rich Norton, a forecaster with the weather service in Caribou.

“It doesn’t look to me like it’s going to be a real intense snowfall,” but enough to grease roadways and cause restricted visibility, Norton said.

Winter Storm will bring snow beginning late this afternoon thru Tuesday. Snow transitions to a mix on Tue and to rain along the coast. Winter storm warnings are in effect for northern Aroostook with winter weather advisories elsewhere. Travel will be hazardous at times! #mex pic.twitter.com/80FGobD8W1 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 22, 2018

But along the coastline, including Portland, the snow won’t amount to much, with totals ranging from a half inch to 3 inches, according to Norton and weather service forecaster Tom Hawley in Gray.

North of Bangor, along the state’s central corridor, about a half a foot is predicted. In the west, from Milo to Millinocket, about 5 to 7 inches will collect, Norton said. Moving east, toward Houlton, about 8 inches is predicted.

Southern inland cities like Lewiston, Waterville and Augusta will see totals in the 3 to 5 inch range, Hawley said.

In advance of the precipitation, the weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the entire state, except for the far north, where a more severe winter storm warning has been issued. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Overnight, rising temperatures will transform the mild snow into a messy combination of ice and rain, posing hazards for drivers, Norton said.

Around 3 a.m. in Bangor, the snow will turn to sleet, then to freezing rain around 6 a.m., before shifting to pure rain by about 9 a.m., he said. The rain will fall all day, he said.

The freezing precipitation will glaze surfaces, though with not enough ice to cause widespread power outages, Norton said.

The worst ice accretion — of about a quarter-inch — is slated for the Waterville area, according to Hawley. Bangor, where Tuesday’s high temperature will clock in at 44 degrees, will see only a 1/500th of an inch of ice, Norton said.

What could be more destructive — but is less certain to happen — is flooding caused by ice jams Tuesday afternoon, forecasters said.

The rain will dump an influx of water into southern Maine rivers, where ice slabs acting as natural dams could spill water over the riverbanks.

Last week, ice jams along the Kennebec River caused destructive flooding and standing water to shut down portions of the downtown in Hallowell and Augusta for days.

While the floodwaters have since receded — on Monday, the river was just 2 feet below the flood stage — “there may be enough rain to cause flooding issues” Tuesday afternoon, Hawley said. In anticipation of the worst, Augusta police have decided to keep the Front Street parking lot, which flooded last week, closed.

Due to the river still being high and the upcoming snow/rain event; we are keeping the Front St pk lot closed. THE NWS has also issued a Flood Watch. The ice jam downstream is still effecting the level of the river in Augusta. Opening TBA-photo from last week. pic.twitter.com/mMFZrQFOCS — AugustaMEPolice (@augustamepolice) January 22, 2018

The weather service is also monitoring the Brownville area along the Piscataquis River and the Pleasant River just south of Milo for potential flooding, Norton said.

