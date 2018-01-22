Bangor man accused of drunken driving after truck rollover injures children

Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN

Police charged two adults in the wake of a weekend rollover crash in Northport that sent four people to the hospital.

Tyler Cotter, 27, of Bangor was driving a pickup on Route 52 shortly before 9 a.m. when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder. Cotter overcorrected, sending the truck skidding across the road and into a ditch, where it rolled over several times, according to a news release from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Cotter and three passengers, Amanda Hendrickson, 31, of Hampden and two juvenile females, were injured in the crash and taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. The two girls were treated and released the same day.

Cotter was treated, then arrested by police. Hendrickson was transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of her injuries, which weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police alleged that Cotter and Hendrickson had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash, resulting in charges for each of them. Cotter was charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and endangering the welfare of a child. Hendrickson was charged with violating bail conditions and endangering the welfare of a child.

Because the two girls in the car were juveniles, police didn’t identify them or reveal their relationships to Cotter and Hendrickson.

Cotter has since been released on $300 cash bail.

