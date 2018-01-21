Sanford woman dies in head-on crash

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

ARUNDEL, Maine — A Sanford woman died in a two-car, head-on crash early Sunday morning on Route 111 in Arundel.

York County Sheriff William King said Kerry Kiernan, 45, was driving east on Route 111 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a SUV driven by John Sanborn, 22, of Alfred.

The crash happened near the intersection of Limerick Road, King said.

Kiernan was ejected from her car and pronounced dead at the scene. Sanborn was taken to Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford for treatment of minor injuries.

Route 11 was closed for hours, reopening around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police are reconstructing the accident, which remains under investigation.

