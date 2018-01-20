Police recover body in woods near Fort Kent snowmobile trail

Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN

FORT KENT, Maine — Local police recovered a body Saturday afternoon from the woods near a snowmobile trail in town, according to Police Chief Tom Pelletier.

The chief said that the circumstances of the death are under investigation, but that initial indications did not lead him to believe there was anything suspicious.

Pelletier would not comment on the condition, age or gender of the person found in the woods off of Pleasant Street. He also would not say when or how the body was found or by whom.

The police chief said authorities were attempting to contact family members, and that further details would be released at a later time.

At approximately 3 p.m. police officers and firefighters from Fort Kent recovered the body, with the assistance of employees from a local funeral home.