New Hampshire rallies to earn overtime tie with UMaine men’s hockey team

ORONO — The University of Maine built a 2-0 lead but the University of New Hampshire rallied for a 2-2 Hockey East tie at Alfond Arena Friday night.

Patrick Holway staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead early in the first period and that’s the way it stayed until Danny Perez extended the lead with 2:27 left in the middle period.

But the Wildcats received a huge boost when Jason Salvaggio scored with only 3.3 seconds left in the second period and Eric MacAams tied it just 1:08 into the third period.

New Hampshire dominated the overtime but UMaine freshman goalie Jeremy Swayman made six saves to preserve the tie.

The two teams play again Saturday night at 7:30 as UMaine continues to celebrate 40 years of the hockey program.

UNH outshot Maine 6-1 in the overtime and received an important clearance by freshman Charlie Kelleher after a Mitch Fossier shot deflected off goalie Danny Tirone and sat in the crease.

Swayman finished with 31 saves while UNH senior Tirone wound up with 33.

UMaine is now 12-9-3 overall and 6-6-2 in Hockey East while UNH is 9-11-3 and 4-7-2, respectively.

UNH is 0-6-2 in its last eight games but the Wildcats are 6-0-2 in the last eight meetings against UMaine.

Holway scored his sixth goal of the season at the 3:25 mark when he pounced on an errant UNH pass 10 feet inside the blue line, took a couple of strides and sailed a wrist shot past Tirone’s glove into the short-side corner.

Tirone appeared to be screened as a UHN defenseman attempted to get his stick on Holway’s shot.

That would be UMaine’s only shot on goal for the first 10 minutes of the period as the Wildcats had a decided edge in play.

UNH’s Shane Eiserman generated a breakaway by poking the puck free in the neutral zone and outracing a UMaine defenseman to the loose puck.

He pulled the puck to his backhand but Swayman moved across and smothered the shot.

Swayman also made a nice save on Marcus Vela’s slapper from the middle of the slot as UNH generated nine of the first 10 shots of the period.

But the Black Bears began gaining a foothold in the game with eight minutes remaining and had the final seven shots of the period only to have Tirone come up with some solid stops.

The Black Bears continued to have the lion’s share of the possession and most of the scoring chances in the second period only to have Tirone come up with a number of nice saves including a terrific point-blank stop with his right pad off Eduards Tralmaks’ rebound attempt.

Perez made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season when he drove to the net and got inside position on a UNH defenseman which enabled him to swat a Cedric Lacroix rebound past Tirone.

Lacroix had taken a pass from Patrick Shea and cut from right to left across the slot before firing a wrister that bounced off Tirone to Perez.

But Salvaggio, a 23-goal scorer a year ago, picked up his seventh when he was able to direct a Max Gildon point shot past Swayman off a faceoff and Vela pass to the point.

Salvaggio went from goal scorer to provider early in the third period as he broke down the left wing in a 2-on-1 with MacAdams and threaded a pass over to MacAdams, who redirected it past Swayman.