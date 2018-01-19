Maine bishop suspends sharing of consecrated wine in response to severe flu season

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Bishop Robert P. Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has issued guidelines for the church during the current flu season in Maine.

After reviewing reports from state health authorities, Deeley sent out an email with directives to parishes about precautions to be taken during Masses and other church events. The protocols will become effective starting Saturday.

According to Deeley’s email, when parishioners are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation.

He wrote that encouraging people who are at risk to stay away from large church gatherings is an extra step intended to maintain their health.

“Priests will announce that if parishioners are sick or already have any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, they are asked to stay home, both for their well-being and that of others,” Deeley wrote in the email.

Other diocese precautions being taken to prevent further spreading the flu are the suspension of shared consecrated wine for the faithful. Worshippers are urged, but not required, to receive Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

The directives also stipulate that priests distributing Holy Communion are advised to not to touch the tongue or the hand of the communicant and they must sanitize their hands before and after distributing Holy Communion.

“Breaking with custom, parishioners should not shake hands during the Sign of Peace and will be encouraged to offer a verbal greeting, smile, or bow of the head,” Deeley wrote. “Hospitality ministers should also not shake hands, but rather offer verbal greetings.”

The diocese also has announced that Prayers of the Faithful will include prayers for those stricken with the flu or other serious illness, for those who care for the sick, and for the community at large.

The protocols will remain in effect until further notice and are similar to those established during other severe flu seasons.

