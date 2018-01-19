Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018: Install road signs for monument, a way to save the Bangor Mall, GOP tries to make voting harder

Install road signs for monument

Where are the signs to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument? It’s been over a year and a half since it was designated, and those of us in the Katahdin region are still waiting.

The Maine Department of Transportation first said that it would wait to put up signs until results of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s monument report were released. The review is over, and Katahdin Woods and Waters is here to stay. Shouldn’t this be enough for the Department of Transportation?

Now the department says that Gov. Paul LePage can only install signs with permission from President Donald Trump. Why should LePage need to hear from the president about putting up signs on state highways?

I have been a Katahdin-area business owner for more than 30 years, and I’ve seen that the monument is a good neighbor for my small business. When the National Park Service said that the number of visitors to Katahdin Woods and Waters quadrupled in 2017 alone, this news wasn’t surprising to me. I expanded my business because of a noticeable uptick in visitors — in all four seasons — after the monument’s designation. Signs will bring even more people to the region who can contribute to our local economy.

I cannot think of a single reason why we shouldn’t install signs to Katahdin Woods and Waters

immediately. In 2018, let’s help even more people find their way to the monument, support our economy, have a great time visiting the area and understand what makes Maine so special.

Terry Hill

Owner

Shin Pond Village

Mount Chase

A way to save the Bangor Mall

The future of the Bangor Mall appears bleak, and while I rejoice in the returning vibrancy of downtown Bangor, the question of what to do with such an enormous structure looms large. The dilemma of what to do with a dying mall is not unique to Maine — it is becoming a problem nationwide.

But perhaps the death of the mall could result in the birth of much needed senior housing in a state and country where baby boomers will all be 65 or older by 2029 and will comprise 20 percent of the nation’s population. A mall could be converted to an entire “village” for seniors, offering housing, medical facilities, gyms, small convenience grocery store, restaurants or cafes, a branch of the library and a bank, communal space, and safe, indoor areas for walking. Some of the parking lots could be converted to green space and gardens that could produce food for the residents and area food pantries.

Obviously, this would require major investment from willing corporations and the city, but a project of this magnitude would be a huge job creator, not just in the conversion of the property but in its future as a “village” and would bring business to the shops and restaurants that are succeeding in the area. Bangor could take the lead in creating a new paradigm for senior housing while solving the problem of what to do with a dying mall, perhaps inspiring a nationwide movement.

Sara Hessler

Ellsworth

GOP tries to make voting harder

Celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. held Jan. 14 and 15 have reminded us that the right to vote was a major racial justice issue in his life — and still is today, almost 50 years after his death. One factor is the mass incarceration of black men as a result of the war on drugs over the last few decades. In many states ( not Maine, thankfully) prisoners can’t vote, and still can’t vote after they’ve been released and supposedly have paid their debt to society. Alabama, for example, has a “moral turpitude” law that is vague and can be broadly applied.

Another factor is the “voter fraud” campaign, fueled by President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes in 2016 due to fraud. Thanks to our secretary of state, Matt Dunlap, the commission set up to expose voter fraud was itself exposed as fraudulent.

After the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act, states moved to make voting harder by requiring voter ID, shortening times for casting absentee ballots, and trimming polling places. These restrictions have a greater impact on working people who rely on public transportation.

In a democracy, voting should be convenient, not difficult. Republicans threatened by a blue wave in November are resorting to making it as difficult as possible.

Christina Diebold

Bangor

Fulford for Congress

Jonathan Fulford is someone who has worked, lived and contributed as a small businessman in Maine for more than 30 years. Someone who understands being middle-class in Maine. Someone I can relate to.

A candidate who has pledged to not take money from corporate political action committees or their lobbyists. A candidate who is free from manipulation and influence by money donors. A candidate who can freely work for the people of Maine. Someone I can trust.

A citizen who understands the facts that the climate reality is affecting the health and well-being of all the people of Maine. And is committed to working to respond to this reality now and for future generations. Someone who can lead.

A man who knows that good jobs and careers are vital to the health of families in Maine. Who understands that one fast growing area of job creation is in the wind and solar power industries. The candidate who understands the importance of good work.

A father and grandfather who knows that good, inexpensive health care is needed for the well-being of everyone in Maine. He knows health care for all is both ethical and practical. Universal health care will support our families by providing the health security and safety we all want, and will lower our present health care costs. Fulford is committed to this. This is a candidate who cares.

Fulford is my candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Henry Reisner

Belfast

Stand up for democracy

I’m looking forward to the women’s march in Augusta at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 as an opportunity to stand up for democracy. We will be building momentum for the “power to the polls” movement with inspiring speakers and a short march. Gather on the State House grounds. Please join us.

Jill Shaw

Cape Elizabeth