Son dies, father injured in Winthrop crash

A 24-year-old man was killed and three others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on snow-covered roads.

One of the injured is the father of the victim.

Donald King, 51, is the athletic director at Poland Regional High School, and he is said to have never missed a game. His son, Connor King, 24, often was right there with him.

The Regional School Unit 16 superintendent said the father and son were returning from Augusta, where Connor had just taken a police academy exam, when the crash happened.

The crash happened on Route 202 in Winthrop just before noon Wednesday. Police said Donald King was driving a pickup truck when he lost control and skidded into oncoming traffic.

The Kings collided with a flatbed wrecker, with two people from Readfield inside.

Connor died at the scene, the three others were brought to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said the Kings are well known in the area.

“Don is the type of person who gives 110 percent to the school and to his community,” Meserve said.

Connor graduated from Poland High in 2010.

“Connor has been kind of a mainstay at the school as well. Even though he graduated eight years ago, he’s at the school frequently with his father helping him out,” Meserve said.

He occasionally substituted at the school and spent one season coaching the softball team.

“It’s been really a hard morning, particularly for staff who have watched him grow up and also worked with him and see both of them as part of our school family,” Meserve said. “Baseball was his forte, the thing that he loved the most.”

The superintendent said they’re just focusing on supporting their staff as they deal with this loss.

Donald King was listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center.

The crash is being reconstructed by Maine State Police.

