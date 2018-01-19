Belfast man punched himself in the face to try to dodge OUI charge, police say

Waldo County Jail via AP | BDN Waldo County Jail via AP | BDN

BELFAST, Maine — Faced with the prospect of a Breathalyzer test, a Belfast man who police suspected of drunken driving decided to punch himself repeatedly in the face.

Brian Fogg, 27, was charged with operating under the influence anyway, in addition to criminal mischief and falsifying physical evidence.

On Jan. 13, police were called to a house on Waterville Road where Fogg’s vehicle was stuck in a ditch. Fogg and the homeowner got into an argument, during which Fogg struck and dented the homeowner’s car, according to Belfast police.

Officers arrived and suspected Fogg was intoxicated. After Fogg failed a field sobriety test, they brought him to the jail and took him to the room that contains the Breathalyzer machine, according to Detective Sgt. Gerry Lincoln. Officers were explaining the testing process and Fogg’s choices, which included the option to decline to take the test.

Then Fogg punched himself in the face multiple times, according to police.

“He took that option, which wasn’t one of the ones we gave to him,” Lincoln said Friday, adding that it’s extremely unusual for suspects to injure themselves to get out of a test that they could have just declined to take. “We took that as a refusal to take the test,” Lincoln added.

Police called off the test, instead treating Fogg for his self-inflicted injuries. Fogg also refused to allow police to test his blood. Officers believed they had enough evidence by that point, based on the field sobriety test results and Fogg’s own behavior and statements, to charge Fogg with OUI anyway.

Fogg has since been released on bail. He’s expected to appear in court in March.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.