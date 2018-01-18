UMaine women use fast start to beat Hartford

Blanca Millan and Tanesha Sutton combined for 29 points and the University of Maine women’s basketball team held Hartford to just one basket and four points in the first quarter en route to a 59-44 America East victory at Chase Arena in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

The Black Bears led 12-4 after the first period and led by at least five points the rest of the way while picking up their 11th win in 19 games. They are 4-2 in America East.

It was the lowest point total of the season for Hartford (12-7, 4-2 AE).

“I am so proud of these girls. They were locked in on what Hartford was going to do on every possession,” UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon told Don Shields of the Black Bear Sports Network.

The Black Bears outrebounded Hartford 37-24, including a 17-4 advantage on the offensive boards, and turned the ball over only nine times against the team that is leading America East in steals at 13.2 per game.

“We thought we could attack the offensive glass and we also did an outstanding job limiting them to just one shot,” added Vachon.

Sophomore guard Millan had five rebounds to go with her 15 points and junior guard Sutton had four rebounds, four steals and two assists to accompany her 14 points.

Freshman point guard Dor Saar contributed 10 points, three assists and two rebounds and sophomore forward Fanny Wadling finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Julie Brosseau, who returned to the lineup after missing the 64-55 win over Vermont with an sprained ankle, contributed six points, four assists and two steals.

Darby Lee’s game-high 16 points and three rebounds led Hartford. Alexia Douglas had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists and Lindsey Abed chipped in with eight points, a game-high seven rebounds and four assists.

UMaine rattled off five straight points in the first quarter on Saar’s 3-pointer and a Kirsten Johnson layup off a Saar feed to take a 9-2 lead before Hartford notched its only basket of the quarter on a Douglas layup with 3:59 left.

The Black Bears broke the game open with an 8-0 run in the third period that built their lead to 37-23.

Millan’s offensive rebound and Wadling’s layup off a Brosseau pass started the flurry and Millan then hit a jumper and converted a layup off a Sutton steal and Wadling pass.

Sutton capped the spurt with a pair of free throws.

UMaine led by 11 after three and started the fourth quarter with a 10-2 spurt that sewed up the win.

The Black Bears will play again on Wednesday at New Hampshire.