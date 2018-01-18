On Deck, a sports calendar for Jan. 18, 2018

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $30 before Feb. 1, $45 after that date. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. In the past, the proceeds have been used to purchase exercise bikes, build an outdoor ice rink, and install flooring in the fitness center. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

HOULTON — Houlton High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 28, 2018; Houlton head coach Jim Castner will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy; sessions available for players in grades 1-12, limited to seven players per coach; sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning; space is limited, registration is underway; visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Credit Union basketball tournament. Grades 8 and under, boys: March 17-18; girls: March 24-25, $130 per team, three-game minimum; board-certified officials, team trophies, Hotshot Competition; contact Michael Boes at 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its summer dates. Ages 9-15, boys: June 25-29; girls: July 9-13, at Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. Camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. Lunch will be provided each day at the Northern Maine Community College dining hall; contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com. You can see us on Facebook at Aroostook Basketball Camp.

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more information, contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

EASTERN MAINE — The annual “Blow the Whistle on Cancer Week” is scheduled for Jan. 22-27. The Eastern Maine Board of Basketball Officials will join with basketball officials in Maine to promote fundraising for cancer research and help individuals dealing with cancer in their fight for a cure for cancer. Officials in Maine will wear pink whistles, which represents the fight against cancer. Eastern Maine officials will donate part of their game fee to the cause. Eastern Maine Board of Basketball Officials and high schools in eastern Maine have raised $9,600 over the last five years for the fight against cancer. Donations have been made to Sarah’s House in Holden, Cancer Care of Maine in Brewer, and the Maine Cancer Society.

PICKLEBALL

BREWER — All levels of pickleball play are underway at the Brewer Auditorium located on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Feb. 27.

AUGUSTA — A-COPI Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at A-COPI Tennis & Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road, Augusta; warmups start at 8:15 a.m., tournament begins at 9 a.m. for men’s doubles or women’s doubles (depending on which has the most entrants), noon warmups, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. start for other doubles division; $20 per person at the door; divisions for beginners, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0; entry deadline Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at noon; awards to top two places in each division; sign up at USAPA Pickleball website at https://www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/bracket_list.php?tname=winterblast Participants will be notified by email on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with the order of play; those without email should contact A-COPI directly at 207-213-6286

ROAD RACING

WESTBROOK — Robert Burns 10K, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:30 a.m., $25 fee, begins and ends at Westbrook Community Center. The race celebrates Robert Burns the national poet hero of Scotland. Proceeds benefit Westbrooks alternative education program. For more info or to register, visit www.robertburns10k.com

SOCCER

BREWER — Seacoast United Soccer Club Maine North indoor sports leagues Session 2 begins the week of Jan. 22. Leagues offered are men’s open soccer, beginning Monday, Jan. 22; co-ed open soccer, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24; middle school girls soccer, middle school boys soccer and middle school field hockey, beginning Saturday, Jan. 27; all at SUSC Maine North Facility, 80 Rudman Road. $350 per team. Contact Soccer Director Pete McDonnell at pmcdonnell@seacoastunited.com or call 922-1015.

TOBOGGAN

CAMDEN — The 28th annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships will be held Feb. 9-11 at the Camden Snow Bowl, up to 425 teams will race traditional wood toboggans down the country’s only remaining gravity-powered wooden toboggan chute, originally built in 1936, which is 440 feet long and ends with a slide across frozen Hosmer Pond. Toboggan Nationals is the signature event of the 9-day Winterfest festival with ice sculpting, the CamJam ski and snowboard exhibition, music concert at the Camden Opera House and more. Toboggan team registration is underway, and space is limited. For more information on rules, toboggan regulations, parking information and registration forms, visit http://www.camdensnowbowl.com/toboggan.