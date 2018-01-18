Hockey East rivals UNH, Maine to clash in weekend series

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7:30 p.m.), Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 12-9-2 (6-6-1 Hockey East), UNH 9-11-2 (4-7-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 63-58-7, UNH 6-4 on 12/30/16

Key players: Maine — C Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 13 assists), C Chase Pearson (3 & 17), LW Eduards Tralmaks (8 & 10), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 6), D Patrick Holway (5 & 10), D Brady Keeper (6 & 7), G Jeremy Swayman (9-5-1, 2.56 goals-against average, .927 save percentage); UNH — C Michael McNicholas (5 & 17), D Max Gildon (7 & 9), C Liam Blackburn (6 & 9), D Benton Maass (3 & 11), RW Ara Nazarian (6 & 7), LW Jason Salvaggio (6 & 6), G Daniel Tirone (9-10-2, 2.74, .912)

Game notes: Senior Tirone, UNH’s all-time leader in games played (113) and saves (3,276), is tied for second in the country in shutouts this season with four. He is 6-1-1 against UMaine with a 2.73 GAA and a .921 save percentage. UNH is 6-0-1 in its last seven games vs. UMaine and is 7-2-1 over the last 10. UNH head coach Dick Umile, who is retiring at the end of the season after 28 years, has the third-most wins among active coaches (595-364-10). UNH hasn’t won since Dec. 6 (0-6-1) but four of those six losses were by one goal. Freshman Swayman has the nation’s seventh-best save percentage. UMaine is ninth in the country in goals per game (3.39). Pearson has a four-game points streak (2 & 5). McNicholas has a three-game streak (0 & 5). UMaine will have to manage the puck well because UNH is quick and dangerous in transition. The Black Bears will also have to do a much better job sustaining the forecheck than they did in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over UMass. They will also have to attack the net front.