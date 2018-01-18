News
January 19, 2018
News Latest News | Poll Questions | Bridgewater Arrest | Bangor Mall | Real ID
News

NH woman allegedly tells cops her son is dead, then leads them on 2-state chase

By AP
AP | BDN
AP | BDN
In this Wednesday, Jan.17, 2017 police handout photo Carmelita Vergez, 54, is seen at the time of her booking in Nashua, N.H. Vergez plead not guilty on several misdemeanor counts after she lead Nashua police on a car chase in nearby Massachusetts then back to Nashua, N.H.

Police in New Hampshire say when they went to an apartment to arrest a man on a drug charge, his mother told them he was fatally shot inside and then led them on a two-state chase.

A body hasn’t been found.

WMUR-TV reports 54-year-old Carmelita Vergez pleaded not guilty Thursday to several misdemeanor counts.

Police in Nashua say Vergez told them Wednesday about her son’s death, but drove off as they attempted to learn more. They said Vergez led them into Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, where she caused a minor collision before driving back to Nashua, about 20 miles.

Police arrested her after her van struck another vehicle and she ran off.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like