January 19, 2018
Iconic New England brewer Smuttynose to go up for auction

By AP
    Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    This Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo shows energy efficient motion activated LED lights, along with window light, that illuminate the Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, N.H.
    Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN
    In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo brewer Peter Egelston, a founder of the Smuttynose Brewery, discusses the energy-saving efforts his company has made in Hampton, N.H.

A 24-year-old New Hampshire microbrewery is seeking a buyer, saying the explosion of competition has led to changing marketplace dynamics.

Smuttynose Brewing Co. says it’s scheduled to be sold at a bank auction on March 9. It employs 68 people and generates more than $10 million in revenue annually.

The sale includes the Smuttynose beer brand, its facility on the historic Towle Farm in Hampton and a restaurant located next to the brewery.

Smuttynose says the brewery is capable of producing 75,000 barrels a year. However, in the last year it has been running at 50 percent capacity.

Owner Peter Egelston says the company’s financial models were based on 20 years of consistent growth. He said as the marketplace stabilizes, Smuttynose can regain its footing with a major infusion of capital.

