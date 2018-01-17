UMaine men’s basketball hosts Hartford; women’s team visits Hartford

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m.; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-16 overall (1-4 America East), Hartford 10-9 (3-2)

Series, last meeting: Hartford leads 41-31; UMaine 52-41 on 2/6/17

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (16.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rebounds), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Hartford — 6-8 F John Carroll (16.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-4 G Jason Dunne (14.8 ppg, 2.8 apg), 5-10 G J.R. Lynch (12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg), 6-10 C Hassan Attia (8.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.1 blocks per game)

Game notes: UMaine’s biggest challenge may be dealing with the size of Hartford frontcourt veterans Carroll and Attia, as the Black Bears are yielding the most rebounds per game (38.8) of any America East team. Hartford is one of the early season success stories in the conference, its three wins just one shy of its total AE victories last winter. UMaine is coming off back-to-back losses to Albany last Saturday and at Vermont on Monday, though the Black Bears gave a credible account of themselves on the road in their most recent game against the defending league-champion Catamounts. Calixte continues to rank among America East’s top shooters at 49 percent from the field, 42 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 89 percent from the free-throw line. But Maine still ranks last among conference teams in scoring at 66.3 points per game. UMaine will be idle this weekend before hosting UNH next Wednesday night.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Chase Arena, West Hartford, Conn.

Records: UMaine 10-8 (3-2 America East), Hartford 12-6 (4-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 44-28, UMaine 66-60 on 2/6/17

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.6 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.8 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Hartford — 5-8 G Lindsey Abed (13.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2 spg), 6-0 F Janelle Harrison (11.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.6 spg), 6-0 F Darby Lee (10.3 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-11 G Jade Young (7.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2 spg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Kelly Douglass (3.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Game notes: The Hawks have been without injured America East Rookie of the Year Sierra DaCosta (10.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg) for the last six games. UMaine has won the last four meetings and six of the last seven. The Hawks lead the league in steals at 13.2 per game behind their aggressive full-court press. UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon hopes to have Brosseau back after she missed the Vermont game with an ankle injury. Millan has scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games and is averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals in UMaine’s six league games. She ranks 18th nationally in steals (51).