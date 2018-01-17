Maine teacher fired after immigration argument with student

Courtesy CBS 13 | BDN Courtesy CBS 13 | BDN

SANFORD, Maine — A Maine school district has fired a substitute teacher who was recorded arguing with a student about immigration.

Sanford School Department officials tell the Portland Press Herald the argument happened in an 11th grade classroom at the Sanford Regional Technical Center last week. The district fired the teacher following an investigation into the exchange.

In the video clip posted on Twitter, the student and teacher discuss a proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. The substitute tells the student, “Oh, you’re getting kicked out of my country.” She later says the country has belonged to her longer and references President Donald Trump.

Officials are not identifying the teacher and the student.

The exchange follows Trump’s incendiary remarks about countries in Africa last week.

