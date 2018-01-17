Foster dog endures bitter cold, stormy weather in nearly a month on the run

Submitted photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Herald | BDN Submitted photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Herald | BDN

KITTERY, Maine — For 3 1/2 weeks, residents of Kittery Point searched for lost foster dog Rizzo.

During that stretch, Rizzo, a 13-month-old rat terrier and short-haired German Pointer mix, wandered the streets sleeping in sheds and garages while battling the bitter cold. Finally, the residents received the happy ending they hoped for in the early hours of Tuesday morning when Rizzo was trapped by his foster owner, Jim White of Kittery Point.

“Everybody in the neighborhood was out looking for him,” White said. “This little dog became so well known. He’s a really smart dog who didn’t want to get caught.”

White said he and his family began fostering dogs after the passing of their previous dog to give loving homes to older dogs many people overlook when they adopt. However, he said they didn’t even have the chance to bring Rizzo into their home because he escaped as soon as he stepped out of White’s car.

“He slipped his collar and he was gone,” he said. “It was hard because Rizzo is his rescue name, so he didn’t even know it when you called out for him.”

Over the three-plus weeks Rizzo was on the loose, White said he moved from the peninsula along Spruce Creek and settled in a shed for a couple of nights. He said with the help of several residents they borrowed dog catching traps from the South Berwick and York animal control officers and set one up in the shed Rizzo was staying in and left food for him. White said they did not set the trap for a couple nights to get him used to returning to the shed and someone set up a box with blankets for him.

“The trap has a camera that detects motion and sends a photo right to my phone and I could see him sitting on trigger plate,” White said. “As a rescue, he was weary of traps so it was tricky to entice him go into one.”

Then, Rizzo moved into the vicinity of the Horace Mitchell Elementary School and stayed in a garage there for a few more nights, White said. Another resident then purchased an igloo dog crate and placed it in the garage. White came over at 3:30 Tuesday morning and zip-tied the crate shut and drove Rizzo to Gorham, to his next foster family.

“It must run in his family because the family who adopted Rizzo’s brother told me, he has escaped doggy day care three times,” White said. “My biggest fear was that he was going to get hit. After all the snow all he had was the road and a few sidewalks to walk on, but he was really smart about finding a place to stay.”

White said Rizzo was found with the help of Maine Lost Dog Recovery and the Pixel Fund, a dog rescue organization that operates in southern Maine. Sue Swietek of York, a volunteer with Pixel Fund, followed the search efforts. She started a fundraiser on her Facebook page to raise the $450 required to purchase a dog trap to be donated to Maine Lost Dog Recovery to be used as a regional trap for southern Maine.

“Rizzo would not have been caught without the help of York’s and South Berwick’s animal control officers and their equipment,” said Swietek. “After he was found, I called Maine Lost Dog Recovery to see if they had a wish list and they wanted a trap to keep just in southern Maine, so it will be donated in honor of Rizzo.”

White said as a thank you to his neighbors he threw a Rizzo rescue party at his home last weekend.

“The South Berwick and York animal control officers were so generous to let us borrow their traps and they were a huge help,” White said. “I can’t get over how many people were helping us find Rizzo. I had people constantly contacting us to tell us where they saw him so we’re all glad this had a happy ending.”

