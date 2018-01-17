Harpswell man accused of setting fire that killed two dogs, destroyed rental home

A Harpswell man has been charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to a mobile home he was renting, killing two dogs and destroying the residence on Great Island.

Bradley Wallace, 30, was treated for cuts and burns at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was scheduled to be taken to Cumberland County Jail, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Wallace allegedly used paper products to start the fire in his bedroom at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. Three other people spending the night at the mobile home escaped without injury after they smelled smoke and were alerted to the fire by Wallace, according to McCausland.

Arson is a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years and a fine of up to $50,000.

Cumberland County deputies and four investigators from the state fire marshal’s office investigated the scene.

