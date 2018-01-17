Maine prisoner who escaped home confinement captured

Maine Department of Corrections | BDN Maine Department of Corrections | BDN

An escaped prisoner who left his home confinement Tuesday afternoon was reportedly captured later that night, according to police.

The Maine Department of Corrections said Robert John Berry, 46, left confinement without permission around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Maine Public Radio. Berry began serving a 16-month sentence for theft in May, and he was assigned to the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

As of late Tuesday night, he was reported back in custody, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department, citing an automated email from the Department of Corrections. Dover-Foxcroft is just northwest of Charleston.

“The email that I received from the Department of Corrections indicated convictions for non-violent charges. No worries. Sleep well tonight,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon said the email included no further details.

Berry could have been up for release in April, according to Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.