Midcoast
January 18, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Real ID | Closings, Cancellations and Delays | Snow Storm
Midcoast

Earthquake rattles midcoast Maine

By CBS 13
Updated:

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter was a little southeast of Richmond, in the town of Dresden, according to a USGS report.

A Richmond resident reported hearing a boom and feeling his house shake at 6:47 p.m.

A Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said they could also feel it in Bath.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like