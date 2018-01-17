Earthquake rattles midcoast Maine

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter was a little southeast of Richmond, in the town of Dresden, according to a USGS report.

Did you feel this evening's small earthquake in Sagadahoc County? It was at 6:46 PM. Was located about 3 miles SE of Richmond. pic.twitter.com/rgshmWhlXW — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) January 18, 2018

A Richmond resident reported hearing a boom and feeling his house shake at 6:47 p.m.

A Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said they could also feel it in Bath.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

