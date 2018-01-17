Mid-Maine
January 17, 2018
Teen dies in sledding accident at Sunday River, sheriff says

By Fred Bever, Maine Public

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says that an 18-year-old man died in a sledding accident at Sunday River Ski resort early Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Hart Daley said at least one other person was injured, but he is not releasing more information pending family notification.

The Associated Press reported three teenagers suffered injuries during the 2 a.m. sledding excursion. Sledding is not allowed on the ski trails, and the mountain was closed at the time.

“A 9-1-1 call was made early this morning and the sheriffs from Oxford County, as well as Newry and Bethel fire departments, responded around approximately 2 am.,” Sunday River spokeswoman Darcy Lambert said. “We know the incident took place on our Tempest ski trail and it involved minors.”

Part of the Tempest trail is rated as a black diamond for expert skiers, and part is rated as a blue for intermediate skiers.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

