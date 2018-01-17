Passenger dies after head-on collision in Winthrop

A Mechanic Falls man died Wednesday after the pickup truck in which he was a passenger crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Route 202 in Winthrop, according to CBS 13.

Connor King, 24, of Mechanic Falls was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:39 a.m. Wednesday on a stretch of the highway near Horseshoe Road. Winthrop police say a pickup headed west lost control and skidded into the oncoming lane, colliding with a flatbed truck.

The driver of the pickup, and two people in the flatbed were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police believe hazardous driving conditions caused by Wednesday’s snowstorm might have contributed to the crash.

