Kennebec River flood warning extended to Thursday

Photo courtesy George Manlove | BDN Photo courtesy George Manlove | BDN

The National Weather Service extended a flood warning for the Kennebec River in Augusta until Thursday evening.

The river has overflowed its banks for the past several days as ice jams impede the flow of water downstream. Heavy rain Friday and Saturday contributed to the situation, causing the river to flood low-lying areas in the downtowns of Augusta and Hallowell on Sunday.

Several cars parked near the edge of the river in both cities were either partially or completely submerged by the rising water. Some ground-level floors of buildings in downtown Augusta also were affected.

The weather service had expected the flood warning to expire Tuesday evening. It was back in effect by Wednesday morning.

Water levels have receded by around a foot but still remain at flood level, according to the weather service. The river was 12.6 feet high around noon Wednesday, above the flooding cutoff point of 12 feet.

“Ice continues to cause problems on the Kennebec River,” the national weather service said in a statement. “Expect the river to remain near or above flood stage for the next day or two.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.