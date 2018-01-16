Snow expected statewide Wednesday ahead of warmer weekend

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire coast of Maine and for inland areas in anticipation of snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Between 4 and 7 inches of snow are expected for eastern Maine from the coast as far inland as Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln and Vanceboro, according to the National Weather Service. A lesser range of snowfall, from 3 to 5 inches, is forecast for southern, western and central Maine, from the coast as far inland as Bethel and Skowhegan.

The snow is expected to start around 11 p.m. Tuesday and to fall until around 7 p.m. in southern and central Maine and until around 11 p.m. in eastern Maine.

Two to three inches of snow could fall further north in central Aroostook County, according to Tony Mignone, a forecaster of the NWS office in Caribou. Because of the lesser anticipated snowfall amounts, the winter weather advisory does not include northern Maine or the western mountains.

Mignone said that the heavier amounts of snow are expected inland, while some of the precipitation along the coast could be mixed.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect tonight through tomorrow for snow. Check out the onset graphic for start times. #mewx pic.twitter.com/hq6G78C2JS — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 16, 2018

“It looks like it will be about everywhere” in Maine,” Mignone said of the snow. “It’s just primarily snowfall. I don’t see any other problems.”

There is always a possibility of power outages with winter weather events, Mignone added, but strong winds are not expected with this snowfall.

The snow could make roads slick in some places, forecasters said.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” NWS forecasters wrote Tuesday in a statement. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Wednesday.”

Warmer weather is expected to arrive behind the snowfall, with temperatures predicted to rise into the upper 30s or lower 40s through much of the state by Saturday.

