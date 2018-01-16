York
January 17, 2018
Man found unresponsive near campfire behind Maine shop

By Brian Early, Portsmouth Herald
Google Streetview | BDN
Eliot Small Engine Repair in Eliot, Maine. A man was found unresponsive near a campfire behind the store.

A 24-year-old man was found unresponsive at a small campfire in the area behind Eliot Small Engine Repair on Route 236 on Tuesday morning.

Eliot police Sgt. Ron Lund said the man, who has no fixed address and who is not associated with Eliot Small Engine Repair, became responsive after emergency crews arrived. He then became combative and was ultimately transported to York Hospital for a medical evaluation, Lund said.

Lund said the fire was unauthorized and in an area about 300 yards behind the store. Lund said no charges were filed against the man for the incident but may be filed in the future.

