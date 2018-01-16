Rob Gronkowski tells teenagers not to eat Tide pods

Steven Senne | AP | BDN Steven Senne | AP | BDN

Detergent maker Tide has enlisted the help of star New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to deter teenagers from eating its soap pods.

There were more than 12,000 poison control calls in 2017 reporting people ingesting the colorful, candylike laundry pods, and recent news stories have warned about teens daring each other to eat them.

The playful Gronkowski, who has a reputation as something of a party animal, can be seen in a video shared on Twitter answering the question of “Is eating Tide pods ever a good idea?”

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

His answer: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no.”

Followed by: “What the heck is going on, people?”

Gronkowski’s Patriots are scheduled to host the conference championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the winner moving on to play in the Super Bowl.

