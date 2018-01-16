News
January 17, 2018
Rob Gronkowski tells teenagers not to eat Tide pods

By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Steven Senne | AP | BDN
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski faces reporters during a news conference following an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass.

Detergent maker Tide has enlisted the help of star New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to deter teenagers from eating its soap pods.

There were more than 12,000 poison control calls in 2017 reporting people ingesting the colorful, candylike laundry pods, and recent news stories have warned about teens daring each other to eat them.

The playful Gronkowski, who has a reputation as something of a party animal, can be seen in a video shared on Twitter answering the question of “Is eating Tide pods ever a good idea?”

His answer: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no.”

Followed by: “What the heck is going on, people?”

Gronkowski’s Patriots are scheduled to host the conference championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the winner moving on to play in the Super Bowl.

