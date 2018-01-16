Maine prisoner being held at home escapes

Maine Department of Corrections | BDN Maine Department of Corrections | BDN

The Maine Department of Corrections is reporting the escape of a prisoner who left his home confinement without permission around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert John Berry, 46, was serving a 16-month sentence for theft that began in May of last year.

Berry was assigned to the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston and could have been up for release as early as April.

The department did not release additional information.

This report appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.